Srinagar: During his visit to Srinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed members of Jammu & Kashmir Youth club and said the delimitation will happen in the UT followed by elections and then restoration of statehood. Extending a hand of friendship, the home minister said that he wants to be friends with the Kashmiri youth.

"Why should we stop delimitation? Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood…I want to be friends with the Kashmiri youth," Shah said in Srinagar.

Saying that terrorism and stone pelting has become invisible, Shah said he wants to assure the locals that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace of J&K. He also added that no one can obstruct development in the UT.

“Today, I came to Jammu and Kashmir after around 2.15 years. It is a very happy moment for me as after the security review meeting, I’m having an event with the youngsters of Youth Club,” Shah said while addressing members of Jammu & Kashmir Youth club.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir Valley in the wake of a spate of attacks on civilians, particularly non-local labourers and minorities.

He also reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies.

The home minister was briefed about the steps taken to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and counter-infiltration measures taken by the forces.

Notably, Amit Shah’s visit to Kashmir comes in the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.