Noida: Soon after the state governments sealed hotspots in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Gurugram, citizens went through an unprecedented frenzy over the supply of essential items. Meanwhile, online delivery platforms like Bigbasket, Grofers and Milkbasket are working hard to deliver essentials, but a lack of delivery slots and increased demand have hampered their functioning.

"Unfortunately, we do not have any available slots to service you right now. Please try again later," the message reads from Bigbasket resulting in anger and frustration among customers.

. @bigbasket_com If you’re serving only few locations /pin codes, please update. It’s been more than a week since I have been trying and it’s constantly no slot. I am guessing u are not operational in my area. — M(r)s. Baahubali😍 (@VivaciousVids) April 9, 2020

I am trying to place the order with grofers from last 16 days but it's not accepting my order, what I am getting is assurance only ,dropped mail but no +ve response receiving. Plz intervene — Ajay Kumar (@tweetajaykumar) April 9, 2020

Apologies for the trouble,Due to unprecedented order booking, you may not find slots. We are doing our best to create more capacity for you. — bigbasket (@bigbasket_com) April 10, 2020

The state governments had claimed to ensure people that essentials like groceries, vegetables, milk, medicines and others will be brought to the doorsteps of the people in hotspots. However, the news led to panic buying and stockpiling of groceries in Noida and adjoining areas as long queues were seen outside the grocery stores.

The telephone numbers that the Noida authorities provided were either switched off or out of order for many.

“Apologies for the trouble, due to unprecedented order booking, you may not find slots. We are doing our best to create more capacity. We’ll update the slot availability status on our app and website every day. Do keep checking them every now and then for updates,” was the message on most of the online delivery platforms.

