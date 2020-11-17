New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government will send a fresh proposal to the Centre seeking its permission to impose lockdown across market areas to control the rising coronavirus cases. Also Read - Delhi's COVID Surge Worst in The World; Centre Readies Fight Plan, Directs Airlifting of 75 Doctors & 250 Paramedics

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Govt, that if required, Delhi Govt can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot", said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

He asserted that Delhi and the Central government are making 'double efforts' to control the COVID-19 situation in the capital city.

“I am thankful to Central govt for helping Delhi people by increasing 750 ICU beds immediately. All governments and agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19 but it can’t be done till people take precautions. I appeal all to wear masks & follow social distancing”, said Kejriwal.

Furthermore, the chief minister informed that the AAP government has sent a proposal to L-G Anil Baijal in which it has recommended that only 50 people should be allowed to attend wedding functions. Earlier, the government, in line with the Centre’s guidelines, had allowed 200 people to attend the event.

Notably, Delhi has been witnessing a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases from the last few days.

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded.