New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced that B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.1 variants of coronavirus, which was first detected in India will be referred to as the ‘Delta And Kappa’ respectively. ‘Today, @WHO announces new, easy-to-say labels for #SARSCoV2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) & Interest (VOIs). They will not replace existing scientific names, but are aimed to help in public discussion of VOI/VOC,’ Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical Covid-19 lead, tweeted on Monday. Also Read - WHO Gives New Labels to Covid-19 Variants, Strain Found in India to be Called 'Delta'

An expert group convened by WHO has recommended labeling using letters of the Greek Alphabet, i.e., Alpha, Beta, Gamma, which will be easier and more practical to discuss by non-scientific audiences, the UN health agency said in a statement. Also Read - COVID-19: India’s Active Cases Drop by Over 38 Per Cent Since May 1, These States Witness Sharp Jump

‘The established nomenclature systems for naming and tracking SARS-CoV-2 genetic lineages by GISAID, Nextstrain and Pango are currently and will remain in use by scientists and in scientific research,” it stated.

It said the WHO and its international networks of experts are monitoring changes to the virus. If significant mutations are identified, we can inform countries and the public about any changes needed to react to the variant, and prevent its spread,” it added.

Last month, India had issued an advisory to social media platforms asking them to remove all content referring to the B.1.617.2 strain as the ‘Indian variant’.