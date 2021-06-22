New Delhi: It has become a matter of concern after the Centre revealed that 22 cases of the Delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India, with 16 of them being reported from Maharashtra and the remaining from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Apart from India, the Delta plus variant has also been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia. Experts in the Central government and in Maharashtra fear the new variant could potentially trigger a third wave in the country. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh: Health Ministry Issues Advisory
In the wake of these developments, VK Paul, the head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, said that the Centre has sent an advisory to these states about their public health response. Also Read - 21 Cases of Delta Plus Variant Found in Maharashtra so Far, 2 in Mumbai
What is Delta Plus Variant? As the country is severely hit by the second wave of Covid-19, experts partly blamed it on a triple mutant of the novel coronavirus of B.1.617.2 lineage, detected in India at the end of last year. The World Health Organization (WTO) has named it Delta on May 31. Later, this transmissible variant of Sars-CoV-2 mutated further into Delta Plus of AY.1 lineage. However, the scientists said there is no immediate cause for concern as its incidence in the country is still low. Also Read - AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Says COVID Third Wave Inevitable, Could Hit India in 6 to 8 Weeks
Is Delta Plus Variant worrisome for India?
Speaking to NDTV, Maharashtra COVID Task Force member Om Shrivastava said that it is matter of worry for the country. “It is worrisome because we do not know enough about how it is going to behave from here. In the variants that we have seen, there have been some very different scenarios that have presented themselves,” Shrivastava added.
He said that the delta wave in other parts of the world is very infectious and it spreads very rapidly and it can affect a multitude of people within a very short period of time.
Is Delta Plus Variant highly infectious? Yes. Just like the Delta strain, which has now spread to 80 countries, the Delta Plus is considered highly infectious and fast-spreading among people.
Delta Plus Variant: All you need to know
- First identified in India, the new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant.
- The new Delta Plus Variant has been detected in nine countries, including UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Japan, Nepal, China, and Russia, apart from India.
- The Delta Plus Variant has been found in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.
- A 65-year-old woman From Madhya Pradesh Capital Bhopal has tested positive for the new Delta Plus variant of coronavirus.
- Karnataka on Tuesday said that two cases of the Delta Plus variant have been detected in the state.
- The INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories, said that the Delta Plus Variant has characteristics such as increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.
- The Govt has advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh that the Public Health Response measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective.
- The states have also been advised to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are promptly sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be made for further guidance to be provided to States.