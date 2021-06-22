New Delhi: It has become a matter of concern after the Centre revealed that 22 cases of the Delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India, with 16 of them being reported from Maharashtra and the remaining from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Apart from India, the Delta plus variant has also been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia. Experts in the Central government and in Maharashtra fear the new variant could potentially trigger a third wave in the country. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh: Health Ministry Issues Advisory

In the wake of these developments, VK Paul, the head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, said that the Centre has sent an advisory to these states about their public health response. Also Read - 21 Cases of Delta Plus Variant Found in Maharashtra so Far, 2 in Mumbai

What is Delta Plus Variant? As the country is severely hit by the second wave of Covid-19, experts partly blamed it on a triple mutant of the novel coronavirus of B.1.617.2 lineage, detected in India at the end of last year. The World Health Organization (WTO) has named it Delta on May 31. Later, this transmissible variant of Sars-CoV-2 mutated further into Delta Plus of AY.1 lineage. However, the scientists said there is no immediate cause for concern as its incidence in the country is still low. Also Read - AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Says COVID Third Wave Inevitable, Could Hit India in 6 to 8 Weeks

Is Delta Plus Variant worrisome for India?

Speaking to NDTV, Maharashtra COVID Task Force member Om Shrivastava said that it is matter of worry for the country. “It is worrisome because we do not know enough about how it is going to behave from here. In the variants that we have seen, there have been some very different scenarios that have presented themselves,” Shrivastava added.

He said that the delta wave in other parts of the world is very infectious and it spreads very rapidly and it can affect a multitude of people within a very short period of time.

Is Delta Plus Variant highly infectious? Yes. Just like the Delta strain, which has now spread to 80 countries, the Delta Plus is considered highly infectious and fast-spreading among people.

Delta Plus Variant: All you need to know