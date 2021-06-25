Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday registered the first death from the Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that out of 21 Delta Plus variant cases in Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, one 80-year-old woman with co-morbidities has passed away. Owing to the increase in the number of Delta and Delta plus variant cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has issued new orders with respect to the levels of restrictions. Also Read - Leap of Faith: India.Com Ranks 7th in Weekly Reach Online As Per Reuters' Survey

According to a Hindustan Times report, instead of a five-level unlock, which the government announced earlier, there will be three-level restrictions now. In the first week of June, the Maharashtra government announced a 5-level unlocking plan, ending the month-long lockdown-like period.

The state has reported 21 cases of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus so far. The first one was reported in April this year amid the second wave of Covid 19. They include nine in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

According to the reports, the easing of curbs will be done in a stricter manner now, with more focus on vaccinations. Total RT-PCR tests conducted will also be considered while easing curbs.

Rajesh Tope earlier had said that all Delta Plus variant cases are being minutely observed. He further added that the state government is also conducting aggressive contact tracing to curtail the spread of the disease.