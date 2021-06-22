New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday said that the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been found in 10 countries including India. During a press conference, the health secretary said that over 22 cases of Delta Plus have been found in India besides the regular Delta variant of which reports have been seen in the media. “In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. Also Read - THIS Country Extends Suspension of Flights From India, Brazil, South Africa. Details Inside

The Union Health Ministry has also issued an advisory for Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta Plus Variant, currently a Variant of Concern (VOC), to take up immediate containment measures, enhanced testing, tracking and vaccination in districts and clusters where the Delta Plus variant is found.

The government also asked the stats to take adequate samples of positive persons and sent to designated laboratories of INSACOG so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be made.

What Health Ministry Has Advised States That Have Reported Delta Plus Variant