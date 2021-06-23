Kochi: The southern state of Kerala has so far reported three cases of the new Delta Plus variant of coronavirus –the strain which the Central government has classified as a “Variant of Concern”. On Monday, Kerala reported its first case where a COVID-19 patient has been infected with the Delta-plus variant of SARS-CoV-2. As per a report by The Hindu, a four-year-old boy from Kadapra Panchayat in Pathanamthitta has been detected with the variant. The boy tested positive for COVID-19 on May 24 and is presently recovered from the infection, but the Delta Plus variant was confirmed in him during a genome sequencing of his sample, carried out at the CSIR-IGIB in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the other two cases were reported from the Palakkad district of the state. Also Read - Baba Ramdev Moves SC Seeking Stay on Multiple FIRs Against Him For Remarks Over Allopathy

Earlier on Wednesday (June 23), Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued a separate letter to Kerala to ensure "more focused and stringent" Public Health Response and give timely inputs regarding the same. He has also written separately to the chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, requesting them to take up immediate containment measures in the districts where the Delta Plus variant, categorized as a 'Variant of Concern', has been detected.

Read the letter issued to the chief secretary of Kerala here:

