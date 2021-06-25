Bhopal: Two people died in Madhya Pradesh after getting infected with the Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus, reported NDTV. Further, two more cases of Delta Plus strain have come to light, taking the total number of infections from this variant in the state to seven. Only 5 cases of the Delta Plus variant were reported from Madhya Pradesh earlier. Also Read - No Evidence Delta Plus Variant Will Lead to Major 3rd Wave of Covid-19: India's Top Genome Sequencer

According to the NDTV report, three patients have been cured or are under home isolation without any further complication. They had received single or double vaccine doses prior to the infection.

Two others who had not received the vaccine have also recovered.

The remaining two succumbed to the infection from this infectious strain.

The seven cases of the Delta Plus variant in Madhya Pradesh have been reported from Bhopal, Ujjain, Raisen, and Ashok Nagar districts.

Meanwhile, the government has sounded alert in all hospitals in the wake of the detection of the Delta Plus variant. “The government is focussing on carrying out testing and genome sequencing on a massive scale to ensure that cases are identified without any delay,” the channel quoted minister Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang as saying.

The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.