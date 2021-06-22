New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that the Delta variant is found in 80 nations across the globe including India and the Delta Plus variant of the Coronavirus is found in 9 nations (US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China & Russia). While addressing the media Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been detected in India and it has been categorised under ‘variant of interest’. Also Read - Goa Aims to Complete First Dose of COVID Vaccination for All by July 30, Tourism to Restart Soon

"In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

On India's historic milestone of administrating 88.09 lakh doses in a single day on 21st June 2021, Rajesh Bhushan said, "What happened yesterday was not sudden but a result of coordinated planning. Between June 1-21, avg daily vaccination was 34,62,841 so a jump to 88 lakh when vaccines & capacity are available is possible."

“Broadly speaking, both Indian vaccines we’re using in COVID vaccination program- Covishield & Covaxin -are effective against Delta variant. But to what extent & what’s the proportion of antibody titers that they produce, that we would share with you shortly,” he added.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh administered the highest number of doses over 17 Lakh. Over 11 lakh doses in Karnataka, over 7 lakh in UP, 5.75 lakh in Bihar, 5.15 lakh in Haryana & Gujarat, 4.60 lakh in Rajasthan, 3.97 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 3.85 lakh in Maharashtra & 3.68 lakh in Assam -top 10 states.