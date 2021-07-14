New Delhi: Delta variant sub-lineages — AY.1 and AY.2 — are unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta said INSACOG, a consortium of government panel involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus. In a recent bulletin, it also said that AY.3 has been identified as a new sub-lineage of Delta and it is defined by ”ORF1a:I3731V common AY.1 mutations except for S:417”.Also Read - UP Lockdown Update: Fresh Guidelines Issued For Dealing With Patients Infected With Delta+ Variant. Read Here

It is primarily seen in the US with single reclassified case in the UK and India. There are no known significant properties of this mutation but since it is a Delta VOC sub-lineage, INSACOG will continue to monitor it, the bulletin stated.

"It is likely that neither AY.1 nor AY.2 is more transmissible than Delta. They also continue to be below 1 per cent in available sequences from June in India," the INSACOG said.

The Delta Plus variant characterised by B.1.617.2 variant acquiring another mutation, K417N, also found in the B.1.351 or Beta variant.

The consortium said that there is no indication of a rising trend in the four identified clusters of Ratnagiri and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

It also said that AY.3 has been identified as a new Delta sub-lineage, defined by "ORF1a: I3731V common AY.1 mutations except for S: K417."

The AY.3 Delta sub-lineage is primarily seen in the US with single reclassified cases in the UK and India. There are no known significant properties of this mutation, but since it is a Delta VOC sub-lineage, INSACOG will continue to monitor it, the bulletin stated.

(With PTI Inputs)