New Delhi: A study conducted on 100 healthcare workers across three centres in Delhi, including the Gangaram Hospital reveals that the Delta variant is eight times less sensitive to antibodies generated by Covid-19 vaccine compared to the Wuhan strain. The study found that the variant has a much higher capacity to infect more people than the Wuhan strain.

The 'Sars-Cov-2 B.1.617.2 Deltavariant Emergence and Vaccine Breakthrough: Collaborative Study' from India was conducted along with scientists from Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology & Infectious Disease.

Here is what the study reveals:

“In an analysis of vaccine breakthrough in over 100 healthcare workers across three centers in India, the B.1.617.2 Delta variant not only dominates vaccine-breakthrough infections with higher respiratory viral loads compared to non-delta infections, but also generates greater transmission between fully vaccinated healthcare workers, as compared to other variants B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant) or B.1.617.1 (Kappa variant),” the findings of the study revealed.

The study found out that the Delta variant is less sensitive to neutralising antibodies from recovered individuals, with “higher replication efficiency” as compared to the Alpha variant.

The study also adds that the mutant variant has enhanced spike proteins for attachment to the lung epithelial cells, which had provided it with a much higher capacity to infect many more people than the Wuhan strain.