Guwahati: The Delta variant of coronavirus on Friday has been detected for the first time in two Northeastern states. Those two states include Manipur and Mizoram. As per reports, after testing 20 samples from Manipur in a laboratory in Hyderabad, 18 were found to be of Delta variant.

Confirming the report, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state. The Delta variant has been classified as "a variant of concern by the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention.

The chief minister requested everyone to take precautions and follow the SOP laid down by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Mizoram also reported four cases of the highly infectious variant, also known as B.1.617.2. As per reports, the Delta variant has been detected in four COVID-19 patients in Aizawl district. Their samples were sent along with others to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal.

“The Delta variant has been detected in four men, all from Aizawl district, whose samples were sent along with others to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in West Bengal, state’s spokesperson on COVID-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI.

Saying that the new variant was confirmed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, he said three of the four patients had travel history, while one had locally contracted the infection. About 100 more samples will also be sent for whole genome sequencing very soon, he added.

World Health Organisation chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said that the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is becoming the dominant variant globally because of its significantly increased transmissibility.

As per updates, the Delta variant is now being reported in about 80 countries around the world. “The whole situation is so dynamic because of the variants that are now circulating and… the Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its significantly increased transmissibility,” Swaminathan said.