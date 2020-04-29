New Delhi: After Bandra and Surat, now around 2,400 migrant labourers, who were working at construction sites at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding they be sent back to their homes, Sangareddy Rural Police informed. Also Read - Telangana Police Pays Tribute to Punjab Cop, Joins 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' Campaign in Solidarity

The local police also informed that some of the migrant labourers pelted stones at police team deployed there. “Two policemen received injuries and a police vehicle was also damaged in the incident,” Sangareddy Rural Police said. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'By April 28, 21 Districts Would Have no COVID-19 Positive Case,' Says Telangana CM KCR

The incident happened when these migrant workers from various states were asked to join the work at construction sites on IIT campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district. Demanding payment of pending wage, they refused to join the work. They also demanded that they should be sent back to their native states.

As the protest increased, these migrant workers resorted to stone pelting on the police deployed there, and in the incident, 2 policemen sustained minor injuries while a police vehicle was damaged.

To bring the situation under control, additional forces were rushed to the area and the protest was brought under control later. Most of these migrant workers were from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Their matter was resolved after the construction company agreed to pay wages for March on Thursday without any deductions towards Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Moreover, the district officials also agreed to provide fresh vegetables and other essentials to the them as soon as possible to address their issues during the ongoing lockdown. However, they will hold talks with the authorities whether to join the work or return home after the lifting of the lockdown.