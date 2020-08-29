New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a veiled attack on the Centre, saying that ‘India is facing a tough situation after 75 years of independence as country’s democracy and constitution are under threat’. Also Read - PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Shinzo Abe Who Quit Japan's Longest Leadership Citing Health Reasons

Furthermore, she alleged that anti-national and anti-poor forces were spreading hatred and venom of violence in the country and the influence of "tanashahi" (dictatorship) on the country's "lokshahi" (democracy) was rising.

"None of our ancestors, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru & BR Ambedkar, would have imagined that our country will be facing such a tough situation after 75 years of independence when our democracy & Constitution are under threat", Gandhi said while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also attended the programme via video-conferencing from Delhi. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant and state ministers were present at the venue of the function in Nava Raipur.

Upping the ante against the Narendra Modi-led government, Gandhi said that they want India’s people, our tribals, women, youth to keep their mouths shut. “Vo desh ka muh bandh rakhna chahte hain (They want to suppress the voice of the country.. Powers that want people to fight are spreading poison of hate in the country. Freedom of expression is under threat, democracy is being destroyed”, she added.