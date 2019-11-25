New Delhi: Congress on Monday went on an offensive over the current political situation in Maharashtra, with siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi breaking their silence on the issue. Party president, and their mother, Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, led a Congress protest outside the Parliament.

Speaking in the ongoing winter session for the first time, Rahul, the party’s Wayanad MP, said in the Lok Sabha, “I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn’t make any sense to ask a question right now.”

“Democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra”, the former national president of the party said.

Sonia Gandhi, on the other hand, led a protest of Congress MPs outside the Parliament over the issue even as slogans of ‘Samvidhan ki hatya band karo’ (Stop murdering the Constitution) in the Lok Sabha, forcing speaker Om Birla to adjourn proceedings in the lower house till 12 noon.

Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, targeted the BJP in a Twitter post, accusing the saffron party of ignoring farmers’ plight in Maharashtra and abducting people’s mandate in broad daylight.

टीवी दिखा रहा है कि भाजपा महाराष्ट्र में संस्थाओं, संविधान को ठेंगा दिखाते हुए कर्नाटक का खेल फिर से दोहराना चाह रही है। महाराष्ट्र में 12000 किसानों ने आत्महत्या कर ली। उनके लिए भाजपा सरकार की जेब से तो मदद नहीं निकली। क्या हम जनादेश के खुले अपहरण के दौर में पहुँच चुके हैं? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2019

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday morning, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister for his second term with NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy even as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar declared on Friday night that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would lead the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, called ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi,’ as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.