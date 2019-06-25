New Delhi: On the 44th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress party on Twitter and paid homage to all ‘those greats’ who ‘fearlessly’ resisted that period. Along with his tweet, PM Modi also shared a video of him narrating what the country had to go through when the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency on the country forty-four years ago on June 25, 1975.

“India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset,” he tweeted.

India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset. pic.twitter.com/vUS6HYPbT5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2019

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled how newspapers were shut and citizens of the country were deprived of their fundamental rights during the Emergency. “Lakhs of patriots suffered to restablish democracy in the country. I salute all those soldiers,” he tweeted.

1975 में आज ही के दिन मात्र अपने राजनीतिक हितों के लिए देश के लोकतंत्र की हत्या की गयी। देशवासियों से उनके मूलभूत अधिकार छीन लिए गए, अखबारों पर ताले लगा दिए गए। लाखों राष्ट्रभक्तों ने लोकतंत्र को पुनर्स्थापित करने के लिए अनेकों यातनाएं सहीं। मैं उन सभी सेनानियों को नमन करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/XzRc4vEdJS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how Emergency was one of the darkest chapters in the history of the country.”The declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the incidents that followed, mark as one of the darkest chapters in India’s history. On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institutions and the Constitution,” he said.

BJP’s working President JP Nadda, in a tweet said that the Emergency period was a ‘black blot’. “In 1975, on this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party to remain in power. A grateful nation remembers thousands of unsung heroes from Bharatiya Jan Sangh and RSS, who led the anti-Emergency movement from the front” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had attacked Modi-led government. Referring to the Emergency period, Mamata said,”Today is the anniversary of the Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a ‘Super Emergency’. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country.”

About Emergency:

June 25 marks the day when then PM Indira Gandhi had declared a state of Emergency in the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977. It is considered one of the most controversial periods of Independent India’s history.