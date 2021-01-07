New Delhi: Hours after a violent clash broke out at the US Capitol between loyalists of outgoing President Donald Trump and the police in Washington DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed distress noting that “orderly and peaceful transfer of power”, not riots, must continue. Also Read - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Suspend Trump's Account After US Capitol Attack

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," PM Modi tweeted.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

In an unprecedented attack, thousands of Trump supporters, who were staging a demonstration outside US Capitol, stormed in and wreaked havoc, resulting in multiple injuries and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election

Several members of the White House, including Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for US First Lady Melania Trump, resigned following the attack.

Meanwhile, social media giants Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have locked Trump’s account over posts he made earlier in the day. Twitter also warned of permanent suspension of Trump’s account if he continued to violate its policies.

The incident happened shortly after the Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats with challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, confirming the party’s control over the US Senate. It must be noted that Trump has refused to concede the election. He alleges that there was a massive fraud and electoral malpractice.