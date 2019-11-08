New Delhi: On the third anniversary of the demonetisation policy, Opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that the economic disaster started on the day when PM Modi announced the demonetisation policy.

“Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives… everyone is affected”, said the West Bengal CM with the hashtag of #DeMonetisationDisaster.

She claimed that from the very beginning, she knew that the decision would ruin millions of lives. “Today is the third anniversary of demonetisation disaster. Within minutes of announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions. Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise”, tweeted the TMC leader.

Besides, the Congress party also targeted the government on its official Twitter handle. “Does the BJP govt have the courage to accept their faults? asked the grand old party.

With the hashtag #NoteBandiSeMandiTak (From Demonetisation to slowdown), the Congress party wrote,”Three years after Demonetisation the pain and fear still lingers in people’s lives and the devastating effect on the economy reverberates through every sector. Does the BJP govt have the courage to accept their faults?”

Three years after #Demonetisation the pain & fear still lingers in people's lives & the devastating effect on the economy reverberates through every sector. Does the BJP govt have the courage to accept their faults? #NotebandiSeMandiTak pic.twitter.com/UcVWWohrQB — Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2019

Congress general secretary also attacked the government over the note ban. She termed it (demonetisation) a disaster that destroyed country’s economy. “3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy. Anyone want to claim responsibility?” she asked on Twitter.

Echoing similar remarks, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that ‘the Demonetisation terror attack left million of people unemployed’. “It’s 3 yrs since the Demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice.”, tweeted Gandhi.

Two years back, on November 8, 2016, Modi, in a televised address had announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes — 86 per cent of all currency notes in circulation in value — would cease to be legal tender. The Prime Minister had claimed that the decision was taken to crack down on black money, terror funding and corruption.