New Delhi: Backing Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday said that demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wrong and that acts must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Singhvi also cited the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) in support of his claim.

Taking to Twitter, Singhvi said, “Always said demonising #Modi wrong. Not only is he #PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad & indifferent—they must be judged issue wise and not person wise.

“Certainly, #ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds. #Jairamramesh,” the Congress leader added.

The remarks by the Congress leader comes after Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi’s governance model was not a “complete negative story” and not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help. He made the remarks on Wednesday while launching a book, Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India written by political analyst Kapil Satish Komireddi.

“It was time we recognised PM Modi’s work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over 30% of the electorate,” he went on. Ramesh sought to clarify that he was not asking anyone to praise or applaud the Prime Minister, but only wanted the political class to at least recognise the traits he (Modi) has brought to the governance — particularly the “economics of governance.”