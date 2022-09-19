New Delhi: The National Capital has witnessed a massive spike in Dengue cases. According to the data shared by the Civic Body, 100 people diagnosed with the infection in the last one week in Delhi. With this the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city neared 400 so far this year.Also Read - Delhi Reports 9th Monkeypox Case, India's Total Tally At 14

On Monday, 152 cases have been reported in this month alone till September 17. The city had recorded 295 dengue cases till September 9. In the last one week, 101 fresh cases have been reported. Also Read - Dengue Cases Spike In Delhi; Over 100 Cases Reported This Week | Check Precaution Measures To Take

Here are some of the important details:

Out of the 396 total cases recorded till September 17 this year, 75 were reported in August.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths — the maximum since 2016.

Civic officials said dengue cases were recorded earlier than usual this year due to weather conditions congenial for mosquito breeding Also Read - China Reports First Monkeypox Case; Top Health Official Warns People 'Not to Touch Foreigners'

Uttarakhand Dengue:

Dengue cases in Uttarakhand have crossed the 500-mark with its capital Dehradun reporting the highest number of cases. Between January 1, Dehradun has reported 279 dengue cases, Haridwar 123, Pauri 69, Tehri 22 and Nainital 8. All districts have been asked to take preventive measures and a report is being taken from the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) on a daily basis, the official said.