Rising Dengue Cases: The cases related to dengue are witnessing a spike in several parts of India including Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has registered over 2,200 dengue cases, with the state capital Lucknow reporting over 380 cases alone. Delhi recorded over 300 cases between October 1 to October 5. The cases have seen a further spike due to the incessant rains in India.

In the wake of rising dengue cases in the national capital, the Delhi government ordered all Delhi hospitals to "reserve 10-15 per cent beds for patients of vector-borne diseases". The Union Health Ministry dispatched a high-level six-member team to collaborate with the Uttar Pradesh authorities in taking public health measures for dengue management in districts of Firozabad, Agra, and Etawah, reported news agency PTI.

Bihar has also witnessed an upsurge in dengue cases. The state registered 3,965 dengue cases so far in 2022, of which 78 per cent — or 3,107 cases — are from Patna. This is more than 3.5 times the cases Bihar registered in 2020 and 2021 together. And this number is expected to rise further.

What Are The Common Symptoms?

High Fever

Severe Bodyache

Vomiting

Decreased appetite

Itchy skin rashes

Low BP

Pain in the belly, behind the eyes, in your bones

Nausea

Mild bleeding (from the nose and gums, while vomiting, or in the stool)

Fatigue and restlessness

What Causes Dengue?

Dengue fever is caused by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Getting bitten by an Aedes albopictus mosquito can also cause dengue. There are four types of dengue viruses (DENV) that can be caused by mosquito bites.

When should a person get tested for dengue?

Once the person has symptoms suggestive of dengue, he/she can do a Dengue NS1 antigen anytime from the first day of onset of symptoms to the fifth day. The dengue IgM serology test should be done after four to five days of illness as the timing is important.

How do I know I need blood platelets?

According to experts, Platelet transfusion is not mandated and one should go for it only if there are signs of bleeding or the platelet count is less than 10,000.

How is dengue diagnosed?

Dengue can be diagnosed using two tests:

NS-1 Ag: Detects the virus up to six days after the onset of the infection

Dengue serology: Detects the virus five days after the onset of illness

What You Should Do To Keep Yourself Safe

Don’t allow mosquito breeding nearby you. This may reduce the risk of dengue.

Wear long-sleeved clothing, complete pants with socks, and covered shoes to prevent mosquito bites.

Prevent mosquitoes from entering your house by keeping your doors and windows properly shut.

Keep your home and surrounding clean.

Using mosquito repellents can help prevent mosquito bites, particularly in tropical locations with dense populations and crowds.

The rains in the past week have made the situation worse. The staggered and delayed rains are providing the mosquitoes with a conducive environment for breeding. There are higher chances of water logging, stagnant pools and high humidity.