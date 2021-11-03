New Delhi: The Government of India on Wednesday rushed high-level teams to nine States/UTs having high caseload of Dengue to assist them in public health measures for control and management of the disease. These teams will provide technical guidance, including public health measures, to health authorities in states.Also Read - As Dengue Cases Rise, Union Health Minister Calls Meeting with Delhi Govt to Review Situation

These States/UTs are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. A total of 15 States/UTs reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these states contribute 86 per cent of the country's total dengue cases till October 31.

Expert teams include officials from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

“It has been decided by the competent authority to depute central teams to the identified states to assist the state governments by providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing the ongoing outbreak of dengue,” an office memorandum sent to principal secretaries (Health) and directors general of health services of the nine states and UTs said.

Delhi recorded the highest number of dengue cases in the month of October this year than the city has seen in the last four years, official data showed. Over 1,530 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital so far in 2021 and nearly 1,200 were recorded in October alone.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.