Dengue Menace In India: Several states in India including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have been hit by a surge in dengue cases. The number of people affected by dengue is rising across the country with over 80,000 cases and 60 fatalities reported from 12 states, according to data from the National Centre for Vector-borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC). The delayed rains in the month of October have made the situation worse. The staggered and delayed rains are providing the mosquitoes with a conducive environment for breeding. There are higher chances of water logging, stagnant pools and high humidity.

Why are dengue cases rising across India?

According to a senior scientist working at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, the extended spell of rains is a primary cause for the rampant spread of dengue in the country. "The rains extended till October and this has led to increased mosquito breeding and that is why we are seeing a rise in cases across India," the scientist said. "There are four serotypes of the virus that cause dengue: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. In the ongoing case rise, the DENV-2 serotype has been detected mostly," the NIV Pune official said. "Not just dengue, even chikungunya cases are seeing an increasing trend and precautionary measures must be taken," the scientist added.

Dengue Fever Hits Punjab

Punjab has seen so far 5,000 dengue cases and five deaths. According to a Health Department media bulletin, the state has tested 36,874 people for dengue so far, with 4,768 confirmed cases and five deaths, a report by Tribune said. Punjab was one of the worst-affected states in the country last year, with 23,389 cases and 55 deaths.

Situation In Kolkata Grim

In this season, more than 40,000 dengue cases have been confirmed in West Bengal. Nearly 50 people have perished due to dengue, also known as breakbone fever. As per official data, the southern part of the City of Joy (Kolkata) has contributed 86 per cent of the total number of dengue cases reported from the metropolis in the last week.

UP Witnesses Spike In Dengue Cases

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing cases of dengue across several districts. The officials are gearing up to curb the outbreak as the state has recorded 18,000 cases this year. In the last 24 hours, 12344 tests have been conducted, out of which 5666 cases were logged as dengue. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the top officials of the health department on Thursday, instructing them to complete essential facilities like beds and medicines in hospitals to curb the spread of dengue.

The most affected districts are Prayagraj, with 911 cases, Lucknow, with 749; and Jaunpur and Ayodhya, with 366 and 325 cases, respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the leave of all doctors and paramedical staff, with dengue cases rising in the state.

Experts Warn Cases Might Rise in November

The real challenge, according to experts, will come in November, when dengue mosquito breeding season is at its peak. According to health officials, around 200 new cases of dengue fever are reported every day these days.

Experts also predicted that cases would begin to decline after mid-November when the nighttime temperature would consistently remain below 15 degrees Celsius, as cold temperatures do not promote mosquito breeding.