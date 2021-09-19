Kanpur: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a devastating dengue outbreak has wreaked havoc across India with Uttar Pradesh being the worst-hit state in the country. Over the past month, nearly 300 people including children have been admitted to Kanpur’s Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital following dengue, malaria and viral fever outbreak in the city. As per the hospital authorities, some patients have been diagnosed with dengue and malaria. No deaths have, however, been reported due to these diseases.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: State Imposes Stringent Lockdown In Urban, Panchayat Wards | Check Guidelines Here

"More than 250 patients of viral fever have been admitted to our hospital since a month or so. Most patients have recovered while some patients with viral pneumonia have developed complications. The fatality rate is pretty low. Also, 25 patients have been admitted for Dengue, including 10 children and some have been admitted for malaria as well. However, no one has died due to these diseases at the hospital," Dr. Sanjay Kala, the in-charge of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh had earlier informed that the state government was taking all possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

The minister had informed that the government has noticed the loopholes in the working of the officials and that’s the main reason for the viral outbreak in the city.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the emerging challenge of Serotype-II Dengue in 11 states which is associated with more cases and complications than other forms of the disease.

He suggested that states should undertake steps like early detection of cases, operationalisation of fever helplines, adequate stocking of testing kits, larvicides and medicines, deployment of rapid response teams for prompt investigation.

He also stressed on necessary public health action like fever survey, contact tracing, vector control, alerting blood banks for maintaining adequate stocks of blood and blood components, especially platelets.

The states were also urged to also undertake IEC campaigns regarding helplines, methods of vector control, source reduction at homes and symptoms of dengue, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

In view of the forthcoming festival season, the ministry also directed states to ensure all necessary precautions and effective enforcement for avoidance of mass gathering and congested closed spaces.

