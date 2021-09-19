Kanpur: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a devastating dengue outbreak has wreaked havoc across India with Uttar Pradesh being the worst-hit state in the country. Over the past month, nearly 300 people including children have been admitted to Kanpur’s Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital following dengue, malaria and viral fever outbreak in the city. As per the hospital authorities, some patients have been diagnosed with dengue and malaria. No deaths have, however, been reported due to these diseases.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: State Imposes Stringent Lockdown In Urban, Panchayat Wards | Check Guidelines Here
“More than 250 patients of viral fever have been admitted to our hospital since a month or so. Most patients have recovered while some patients with viral pneumonia have developed complications. The fatality rate is pretty low. Also, 25 patients have been admitted for Dengue, including 10 children and some have been admitted for malaria as well. However, no one has died due to these diseases at the hospital,” Dr. Sanjay Kala, the in-charge of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital told ANI. Also Read - Goa Lockdown: Casinos, Massage Parlours To Reopen From Monday; State Issues Guidelines
Here are the key points Also Read - Does New Post-Covid Risk Involve Gallbladder Gangrene?
(With agency inputs)