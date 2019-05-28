New Delhi: A woman was forced to carry home the body of her child after a district hospital in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, denied to provide free-of-cost hearse on Monday night.

The child’s father said that he was taken to the hospital in the morning as he was diagnosed with a high fever. However, they were denied assistance from the hospital.

“We took our child to the hospital in the morning. The doctors told us to take him elsewhere for treatment. We asked for a vehicle but they refused. There were three ambulances parked on the premises. I do not know why we were denied one,” the father claimed.

As a result, with no money with them, they started walking carrying the child looking for help. The mother said that the boy passed away on their way back home.

Shahjahanpur: Woman carried body of 9-yr-old son to home in her lap allegedly after District hospital didn’t provide her free-of-cost hearse. Emergency Medical Officer says, “they said they want to get him treated somewhere else & left. He died on the way. We weren’t approached” pic.twitter.com/QNyx92nIg3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 27 May 2019

However, the hospital denied all claims made by the family. “A child named Afroz came to the hospital at 8:10 pm. His condition was not well, so we directed the parents t take him to Lucknow for special treatment. They scoffed saying they will take him wherever they wish and left with the kid,” said the emergency medical officer, Anurag Parashar.

(With inputs from ANI)