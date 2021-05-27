New Delhi: Arvind Kumar, who works as a manager at one of the branches of Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, recovering from Covid-19 joined the office with oxygen support, claiming he was denied leave by seniors, according to a Live Hindustan report. The Bank, on the other hand, denied all allegations and said that Kumar staged a to defame the bank, the Livehindustan report further adds. Also Read - From Money Transaction Rules to ATM Withdrawal, Changes That Will Come Into Effect From December 1 | Full List

Kumar's video, where he can be seen reaching his branch office leaning on his wife and his son dragging the oxygen cylinder into the building, has been doing rounds on social media.

According to the Live Hindustan report, the incident took place on Tuesday at Sector 4 branch of PNB.

बोकारो Punjab National Bank कर्मचारी अरविंद कुमार कुछ दिन पहले कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए थे। ठीक होने के बाद उनके लंग्स में इंफेक्शन हो जाने की वजह से उन्हें ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट में घर में ही इलाज चल रहा है। ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट में रहने के बाद भी बैंक में काम करने के लिए बुलाया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/cVMnxKe7rb — Haribansh Sharma (@Hariban84424968) May 26, 2021

PNB has alleged that Kumar’s family members shot a video of the incident and posted it on social media. He is seen going to the cabin of his senior, and indulging in an argument with him.

According to a press note issued by PNB Bokaro Circle Office, Kumar staged a drama to defame bank officials as well as the bank and to put pressure on them to drop charges against him and stop recovery proceedings of his NPA loan accounts.

It further claimed that Kumar had submitted his resignation but it was rejected as a departmental inquiry is pending against him. Moreover, he remained absent without authorisation for over two years from the bank, it said.

“It is wrong to insinuate that he was asked by his superiors to report for duty despite his status as a recovering COVID patient. Paid leave is given to all eligible employees who contract the virus in the interest of such employees as well as others who are at risk of getting the information from them. Thus it is baseless to suggest that he was forced to report for duty,” stated the press note.