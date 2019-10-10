New Delhi: A day after Modi government denied him permission to attend C40 Climate Change Summit in Denmark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will now address the session on Friday through video-conferencing, the Delhi government said on Thursday.

“Kejriwal has accepted the request of the summit organisers to deliver his address through video-conferencing in the session titled — breathe deeply and city solutions for clean air,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

During the conference, Kejriwal is expected to share his experiences about reducing air pollution in Delhi by 25 per cent in the last five years.

“The Chief Minister is also likely to share the experience how Delhi became the first city in the world to implement the ‘odd-even’ experiment for restricting the vehicular traffic on the city roads, which led to a reduction in air pollution in Delhi,” the statement said.

The Chief Minister would also address a joint press conference with mayors of Paris, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Portland and Lima.

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 8th but the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) didn’t recieve political approval from the MEA. A day later, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday clarified saying that he was denied permission because it was a mayor-level conference. Javadekar further added that there is a separate protocol when political functionaries like chief ministers are invited.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim will attend the conference on October 11.

C40 Cities connects over 90 leading cities to take bold climate action and build a healthier and more sustainable future.