New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday broke silence over not being permitted by the Centre to go to Denmark for a climate conference, saying that the incident has exposed the BJP before the world.

The Delhi CM was scheduled to speak at the C-40 Climate Summit in the Danish capital Copenhagen, on October 11, but was denied permission by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which said that the summit was only meant for ‘mayor-level’ participants.

On Wednesday, addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers in Dwarka ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, which will likely be held in February, Kejriwal said that his work, in fact, gained more popularity after he was not given permission to go to Copenhagen. He said, ” Recently, I was invited to Denmark to talk about work done by the Delhi government for reducing air pollution. These people didn’t let me go. One of their ministers said it’s a mayor-level conference, why is Kejriwal going? What can we do if their mayor isn’t invited?”

The three corporations in Delhi are all headed byBJP mayors.

Continuing his attack, the CM said that the whole world was now talking about the AAP government’s work. He added that while everyone is lauding work done by his government, the whole world now knows what the BJP is all about. He also alleged that in a similar manner, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, too, were not allowed by the government to travel aborad.

After an eight-member delegation, to be headed by him was denied permission to travel, Chief Minister Kejriwal, at the request of the organisers, addressed the summit via video conferencing.