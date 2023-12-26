Dense Fog ALERT! Several Trains Affected Due To Low Visibility In Northern Region; Check Full List

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday morning, while the mercury dipped to 7 degrees Celsius, nearly a notch below the season's normal.

New Delhi: A train at the Nizamuddin railway station amid fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: At least 14 trains were delayed by several hours due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region on Tuesday. Moreover, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport faced substantial operational disruptions as a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday morning, while the mercury dipped to 7 degrees Celsius, nearly a notch below the season’s normal. Low visibility due to the dense fog was reported from several areas of the city, such as Safdarjung, Anand Vihar and India Gate. The visibility recorded at Delhi’s main weather station at Safdarjung was 200 metres at 5:30 am. It was 100 metres at Palam.

List of trains cancelled in Northern Region on Dec, 26

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express

12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Grep

12417 Allahabad-New Delhi Prayaynay

12225 Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Sep.

12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshilla

12398 Gaya-New Delhi Magadh Express

2423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani

12823 Durg-Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti

12615 Chennai-New Delhi GT express

12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi; Telangana

12155 Habibgang-New Delhi Bhopal Express

1184 Khajmaho-Kurukshetta Express

2779 Vasco-Nizammudin Goa Express

The dense fog resulted in diminished visibility, leading to significant delays in the schedules of various flights. In total, 30 flights were impacted by the adverse weather conditions, as per airport officials.

“While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in an advisory for passengers on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next 3-4 days.

In its bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/morning hours in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during Tuesday-Thursday and over Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

