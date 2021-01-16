New Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday with minimum temperature expected to be around 6-7 degrees Celsius. Following this, flights and trains are expected to delayed today. Also Read - Delhi Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Forced to Have Sex Change, Raped by 6 Men For Years, Case Filed

Delhi Airport has issued an advisory asking passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. "Due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, Any inconvenience is regretted," the airport tweeted at 1.30 am today.

According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of 'dense' fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, 'moderate' 201 and 500 metres, and 'shallow' 501 and 1,000 metres. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, as against 3.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On January 1, the city had recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, lowest for the month in 15 years.

Meanwhile, the capital city’s air quality remained “severe” on Saturday as well. “Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 492 (severe category)”, said System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.