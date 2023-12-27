Dense Fog Envelops Delhi-NCR, Several Trains Cancelled, Some To Arrive Over 6Hrs Late; Check List

The low visibility has impacted the schedule of several trains, posing operational challenges and causing inconvenience for commuters across the city.

Ghaziabad: A man stands near a railway track amid fog on a cold winter morning, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday grappled with challenging weather conditions as dense fog enfulfed the national capital region, leading to significant disruptions in train and flight services. The low visibility has impacted the schedule of several trains, posing operational challenges and causing inconvenience for commuters across the city. Some trains are also witnessing a delay of up to 6 hours due to the adverse weather conditions.

#WATCH | Delhi: Some trains delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station pic.twitter.com/V6V3QU4hIq — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

List of trains delayed Train No. 12801 – Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (Late By: 05:00 hrs)

– Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (Late By: 05:00 hrs) Train No. 12303 – Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express (Late By: 05:09 hrs)

– Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express (Late By: 05:09 hrs) Train No. 12451 – Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti Express (Late By: 03:30 hrs)

– Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti Express (Late By: 03:30 hrs) Train No. 12275 – Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express (Late By: 04:15 hrs)

– Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express (Late By: 04:15 hrs) Train No. 12553 – Vaishali SF Express (Late By: 04:10 hrs)

– Vaishali SF Express (Late By: 04:10 hrs) Train No. 12427 – Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal SF Express (Late By: 04:58 hrs) Northern Railways has reported 14 trains heading to Delhi from Puri, Howrah, Kanpur, Allahabad, Azamgarh, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Dibrugarh, Durg, Chennai, Hyderabad, Habibganj, Khajuraho, and Vasco were delayed. When visibility is less than 50 m, the IMD categorises the fog cover as ‘very dense’, and visibility of 199 m to 50 m is categorised as ‘dense’ fog. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the airport’s Runway Visual Range (RVRs) fell within the range of 125 to 275 metres, indicating CAT-III dense fog conditions

