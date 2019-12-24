New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday took a jibe at the BJP, as yet another state, this time Jharkhand, slipped from the latter’s grasp, calling upon opposition parties to rally around the Congress to save the Constitution.

On Monday, Jharkhand became the fifth state that the BJP has lost in the last 12 months, the other four being Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in December 2018 and Maharashtra last month.

Even as results were trickling in, Chidambaram, who is currently out on bail in connection with the INX Media case, tweeted, “Dented in Haryana, denied in Maharashtra, defeated in Jharkhand. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India.”

Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 23, 2019

In Haryana, where Assembly Election was held in October, along with that in Maharashtra, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party but was able to save its government by forming an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jananayak Janata Party (JJP). In Maharashtra, meanwhile, where it won a clear majority with its oldest ally Shiv Sena, it was unable to form the government as the Sena turned its back on the BJP over the latter’s refusal to accept its demand to share the Chief Minister’s chair for 2.5 years each.

The Sena eventually joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress combine to form government in the state.

In Jharkhand, where the BJP’s Raghubar Das became the only Chief Minister to complete a full term, the party was floored and couldn’t even become the single-largest party, winning just 25 of the 79 seats it contested on, in the 81-seat Assembly. The Chief Minister, too, lost the election, losing to BJP rebel Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur East.

Hemant Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged as the single-largest party with 30 seats, will be the next Chief Minister as its pre-poll alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 47 seats together, thus cross the majority mark of 42.