Deoband Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com's LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Deoband Assembly constituency where the counting of votes began at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Deoband is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under Saharanpur district. In 2017, Brijesh Singh Rawat of BJP had won this seat by defeating Majid Ali from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 29400 votes. The key candidates from this constituency include Brijesh Singh Rawat from BJP, Kartikeya Rana from SP and Rajendra Singh from BSP.