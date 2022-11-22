Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Shivabhai Succeed in Retaining Deodar Constituency For Congress?
Deodar Assembly Constituency: In 2017, Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 972 votes.
Gujarat Polls, Deodar Constituency Seat: Deodar is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of the Banaskantha district, numbered as 14-Deodar. The Deodar Assembly constituency falls under the Banaskantha Lok sabha constituency.
Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.
Meanwhile, In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel won from Banaskantha Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 368296 votes by defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of the Indian National Congress.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates
Important Dates
Important Dates (Phase2)
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
- Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
- Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
- Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
- Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Deodar
- Shivabhai Amarabhai Bhuriya( Indian National Congress)
- Bhemabhai Ragnathbhai Chaudhary (Aam Aadmi Party)
- Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan (Bharatiya Janata Party)
- Nayansinh Narsinghbhai Padhar(Praja Vijay Paksh)
- Mansungbhai Mashrubhai Parmar(Bahujan Samaj Party)
DEODAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai
|INC
|Winner
|80,432
|48.27%
|972
|Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji
|BJP
|Runner Up
|79,460
|47.69%
|None Of The Above
|None of the Above
|3rd
|2,988
|1.79%
|Hiraji Prahladji Vaghela
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|4th
|2,049
|1.23%
|Jivanbhai Karsanbhai Joshi
|IND
|5th
|1,697
|1.02%
DEODAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan
|BJP
|Winner
|76,265
|0.00%
|20,809
|Rabari Govabhai Hamirabhai
|INC
|Runner Up
|55,456
|0.00%
