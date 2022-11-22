Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Shivabhai Succeed in Retaining Deodar Constituency For Congress?

Deodar Assembly Constituency: In 2017, Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 972 votes.

Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Gujarat Polls, Deodar Constituency Seat: Deodar is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of the Banaskantha district, numbered as 14-Deodar. The Deodar Assembly constituency falls under the Banaskantha Lok sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel won from Banaskantha Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 368296 votes by defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of the Indian National Congress.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday) Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)

Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday) Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday) Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday) Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Deodar

Shivabhai Amarabhai Bhuriya( Indian National Congress)

Bhemabhai Ragnathbhai Chaudhary (Aam Aadmi Party)

Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Nayansinh Narsinghbhai Padhar(Praja Vijay Paksh)

Mansungbhai Mashrubhai Parmar(Bahujan Samaj Party)

DEODAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai INC Winner 80,432 48.27% 972 Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji BJP Runner Up 79,460 47.69% None Of The Above None of the Above 3rd 2,988 1.79% Hiraji Prahladji Vaghela Bahujan Mukti Party 4th 2,049 1.23% Jivanbhai Karsanbhai Joshi IND 5th 1,697 1.02%

DEODAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan BJP Winner 76,265 0.00% 20,809 Rabari Govabhai Hamirabhai INC Runner Up 55,456 0.00%