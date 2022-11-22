Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Shivabhai Succeed in Retaining Deodar Constituency For Congress?

Deodar Assembly Constituency: In 2017, Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 972 votes.

Updated: November 22, 2022 1:56 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Shivabhai Succeed in Retaining Deodar Constituency For Congress?
Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Gujarat Polls, Deodar Constituency Seat: Deodar is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of the Banaskantha district, numbered as 14-Deodar. The Deodar Assembly constituency falls under the Banaskantha Lok sabha constituency.

Also Read:

Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. In 2017, Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 972 votes.


Meanwhile, In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel won from Banaskantha Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 368296 votes by defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of the Indian National Congress.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

  •    Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)
  •    Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)
  •    Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)
  •    Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Deodar 

  • Shivabhai Amarabhai Bhuriya( Indian National Congress)
  • Bhemabhai Ragnathbhai Chaudhary (Aam Aadmi Party)
  • Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan (Bharatiya Janata Party)
  • Nayansinh Narsinghbhai Padhar(Praja Vijay Paksh)
  • Mansungbhai Mashrubhai Parmar(Bahujan Samaj Party)

DEODAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Bhuriya Shivabhai AmrabhaiINCWinner80,43248.27%972
Chauhan Keshaji ShivajiBJPRunner Up79,46047.69%
None Of The AboveNone of the Above3rd2,9881.79%
Hiraji Prahladji VaghelaBahujan Mukti Party4th2,0491.23%
Jivanbhai Karsanbhai JoshiIND5th1,6971.02%

DEODAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Keshaji Shivaji ChauhanBJPWinner76,2650.00%20,809
Rabari Govabhai HamirabhaiINCRunner Up55,4560.00%

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 22, 2022 1:47 PM IST

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 1:56 PM IST