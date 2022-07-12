Deoghar Airport Inauguration LIVE: The long wait of the people of Deoghar will end today as the new and upgraded Deoghar International airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister on July 12, Tuesday. With world-class infrastructure, Deoghar International airport will provide people direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas — the most sacred abodes of Shiva. Moreover, Deoghar International Airport will be the 68th destination which will be connected to Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi under UDAN scheme. It will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on Deoghar Airport Inauguration. Also Read - Deoghar Airport: People Light Diyas Ahead of PM's Arrival For Historic Inauguration