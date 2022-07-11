Deoghar Airport Inauguration: Reportedly, more than 1 lakh diyas have been lighted in Deoghar, Jharkhand with festivities observed as people await the arrival of PM Narendra Modi to their city tomorrow. People of Deoghar, Jharkhand will wake up to a new dawn as the much-awaited Baba Baidyanath Dham international airport, built at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crores will be thrown open to the public on July 12, Tuesday.Also Read - Million Wings To Fly: Deoghar Airport Set To Bring New Dawn In Bihar-Jharkhand

The airport won't come as a boon only for the devotees and pilgrims who visit Baidhyanath Dham darshan (one of the twelve jyotirlingas) but would also help people from the North-Eastern side of Jharkhand and South-Eastern districts of Bihar such as Jamui, Banka, Dumka, Godda, Giridih and Deoghar. The airport was a long demand for locals as currently there are only 2 main airports serving the two states—Bihar and Jharkhand. People have to travel almost 8 to 10 hours by road to reach Deoghar from Patna or Ranchi.

PM Modi In Deoghar

In a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore in Deoghar. These projects will help in significantly improving socio-economic prosperity in the region.

As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.