New Delhi: In a major relief for devotees of Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath Temple, a total number of 1,500 devotees will be allowed to visit the famous temple in Jharkhand from Monday onwards. However, the pilgrims will be issued e-passes to ensure the health and safety due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Kamleshwar Prasad Singh, the number of devotees allowed to enter the temple has been increased from 1,000 to 1,500 on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. And, following the protocols of the pandemic and to ensure adherence to physical distance only 125 devotees will be allowed to offer prayers every hour.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that pilgrims from other states will be quarantined for violating the rules made in view of the pandemic.

Not only from Jharkhand but devotees from other neighbouring states and from adjoining districts of Bihar can also visit the temple now to offer their prayers. The district administration is ensuring that the devotees follow social distancing while they enter and come out of the temple with the help of e-pass.

The Baba Baidyanath Temple popularly known as ‘Baba Dham Mandir’ or ‘Baidyanath Dham Mandir’ by devotees of Bihar and Jharkhand region, is among the 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple is famous among devotees across the country, especially during the month of Shrawan, when special pujas are held, but due to the coronavirus outbreak this year, the temple premises were shut for devotees during the auspicious month.