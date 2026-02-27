Deoghar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check Full Winners List Here

Home

Deoghar is one of the nine municipal corporations in Jharkhand. Check the winners list here.

Deoghar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation Election in Jharkhand is underway amid tight security. The final results are expected to be announced by the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) soon. The state has a total of nine municipal corporations, including Deoghar, where voting was held on Monday. Deoghar Municipal Corporation has 37 seats, which include 36 ward councillor posts and one mayor seat.

Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2026

Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2026 were conducted by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 ULBs, councillors for 1,042 wards, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats across nine municipal corporations.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 62 percent.

“Civic poll is part of our democratic system where we elect our local representative. We have exercised our franchise here,” Chief Minister Hemant Sore after casting his vote.

There are a total of 1,087 wards in 48 ULBs, but the but the SEC conducted polling in 1,042 wards. The reason was 41 councillors were elected unopposed, while three wards remained vacant due to zero nominations. Voting in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was cancelled by the commission due to the demise of a candidate.

Deoghar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Ward No. Winner 1 Sandeep Vishwakarma 2 Pratibha Devi 3 Raj Kishore 4 — 5 Tip Chatterjee 6 Seema Singh 7 Ruby Devi 8 Manju Devi 9 — 10 — 11 — 12 — 13 — 14 — 15 — 16 — 17 — 18 — 19 — 20 — 21 — 22 — 23 — 24 — 25 — 26 — 27 — 28 — 29 — 30 — 31 — 32 — 33 — 34 — 35 — 36 — 37 —

