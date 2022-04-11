New Delhi: Three tourists have been killed and several left injured after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Latest reports claimed that 46 people are still stuck in at least 12 cabins in the ropeway, for which rescue operation is underway. Two Mi-17 helicopters have also been deployed for the rescue operations, said Indian Air Force (IAF) officials. Besides, ITBP and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the spot.Also Read - Jharkhand Youth Kills Girlfriend For Not Returning Smartphone He Gifted Her
Deoghar Ropeway Accident: Here Are The LIVE Updates
As per the reports, two women and a man have lost their lives and eight are undergoing treatment at Deoghar Sadar Hospital. "A woman was declared dead, another person seriously injured. Rescue operation is underway", news agency ANI quoted DC Deoghar, Jharkhand as saying.
- As per eyewitnesses, 50 people are still stuck in at least 12 cabins in the ropeway and a rescue operation is underway.
- Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to a technical snag resulting in collision of cable cars, an official said, adding, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.
- A couple was seriously injured after they tried to jump from a cable car following the incident. They were admitted to a hospital, he said.
- A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at the spot for the rescue operation, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said.
- Both the DC and Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat are monitoring the rescue operation from the spot.