New Delhi: Three tourists have been killed and several left injured after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Latest reports claimed that 46 people are still stuck in at least 12 cabins in the ropeway, for which rescue operation is underway. Two Mi-17 helicopters have also been deployed for the rescue operations, said Indian Air Force (IAF) officials. Besides, ITBP and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the spot.

Deoghar Ropeway Accident: Here Are The LIVE Updates

As per the reports, two women and a man have lost their lives and eight are undergoing treatment at Deoghar Sadar Hospital. "A woman was declared dead, another person seriously injured. Rescue operation is underway", news agency ANI quoted DC Deoghar, Jharkhand as saying.

Two Mi-17 helicopters are involved in rescue operations in Deoghar district of Jharkhand where several people are stuck in a ropeway trolley due to a mishap. The operations are still on: Indian Air Force officials — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

