Deoghar Ropeway Rescue LIVE: A day after 3 people died in a ropeway accident, rescue operations for the 15 people trapped inside cable cars have begun early on Tuesday morning. Earlier on Monday, two women and one man after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.Also Read - Noida: Health Authorities on Alert After 13 Students, 3 Staff Test COVID Positive

A total of 32 people have so far been rescued, winched up by two Indian Air Force helicopters, or by sliding down the nylon ropes, more than 28 hours after two cable cars collided mid-air, stalling the ropeway, around 20 km from the temple town of Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar district. “Thirty-two people were rescued with the help of choppers, while 15 people are still trapped mid-air in the cable cars suspended at varying heights, the maximum being nearly 1,500 feet. The rescue operation had to be stopped after sunset and will resume tomorrow,” said Additional Director General of Police R K Mallick. Also Read - IPL 2022: Michael Vaughan Predicts SRH Pacer Umran Malik Would Play For India Soon

The rescued passengers were airlifted with the help of two IAF choppers, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. Dramatic visuals showed fidgety people inside the cable cars that hung in air against the backdrop of a rocky hill cliff that overlooked a densely-forested valley. Helicopters whirred overhead, winching up people stuck in the gondolas overnight, after the accident. Also Read - 5 Killed As Speeding Express Train Runs Over Them In Andhra's Srikakulam

Deoghar Ropeway Accident: Here are the LIVE Updates

07:10 am: Health Minister Banna Gupta said an inquiry will be conducted and action taken against those found guilty of negligence.

07:00 am: Drones were used to supply food and water to those trapped in the cable cars.

06:45 am: The ropeway was being run by a private company. Operators running it fled shortly after the accident.

06:30 am: The 766-meter-long Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand Tourism Department, is India’s highest vertical ropeway.