New Delhi: In yet another setback in Jharkhand's ropeway mishap, a woman has fallen during the ongoing rescue operations after her rope broke while an IAF helicopter was trying to save her. The condition of the woman is said to be critical. Earlier on Monday, a man had fallen to death while being rescued by an IAF chopper. If reports are to be believed, the man fell off the chopper after he lost his grip on the rope during the rescue operation.

For the unversed, the accident took place on Sunday evening after two cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills in Deoghar district even as the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday continued its operation to rescue stranded tourists. So far, nearly 40 people have been rescued while several are still feared to be trapped in cable cars.

Notably, Trikut ropeway is one of the highest vertical ropeways and has a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. It has been built some 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple and is about 766-meters-long. The Trikut hill is 392-metres-high. The ropeway has 25 cabins and each can seat four people.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed deep sorrow over the accident. Talking to reporters at Ranchi airport, he said that after the accident, relief and rescue work is being carried out on a war footing. Efforts are being made by NDRF and rescue teams to rescue people safely and the government is closely monitoring the situation.

On Monday, Jharkhand’s Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta, Tourism Minister Hafizul Ansari also reached the spot. Local MP Nishikant Dubey, Deputy Commissioner of the district Manjunath Bhajantri and many high officials were present at the spot since Sunday evening.