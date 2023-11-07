Department Of Pension And Pensioners’ Welfare Launches Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 2

As per this facility, the identity of a person is established through the face authentication technique and DLC gets generated.

This breakthrough technology, launched in November 2021, reduced the dependence of pensioners on external bio-metric devices. (Image: Video grab from X/@Dot_CCAMahnGoa)

Digital Life Certificate Campaign 2: To enhance the ‘Ease of Living’ of Central Government pensioners, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has been promoting Digital Life Certificate (DLC) i.e. Jeevan Pramaan extensively. In 2014, the submission of DLCs using biometric devices was commenced. Subsequently, the Department engaged with MeitY and UIDAI to develop a Face Authentication technology system based on the Aadhar database, whereby it is possible to submit LC from any Android-based smartphone. As per this facility, the identity of a person is established through the face authentication technique and DLC gets generated.

Trending Now

This breakthrough technology, launched in November 2021, reduced the dependence of pensioners on external bio-metric devices and made the process more accessible and affordable to the masses by leveraging smartphone-based technology.

You may like to read

With a view to spreading awareness amongst all the Central Government pensioners as well as the Pension Disbursing Authorities for the use of DLC/Face Authentication technology to submit Digital Life Certificate, DoPPW launched a nationwide campaign in the month of November 2022 in 37 Cities throughout the country. The Campaign was a huge success with more than 35 lakh DLCs of Central Government Pensioner generated. A Nationwide Campaign 2.0 is now being conducted from 1st to 30th November 2023 at 500 locations in 100 Cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners, in collaboration with 17 Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries/ Departments, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, UIDAI, MeitY, etc.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is putting all efforts to create awareness amongst all pensioners regarding DLC-Face Authentication technique by way of banners / posters placed strategically in offices and all Bank Branches / ATMs. All Banks have created a team of dedicated staff at their branches having downloaded the desired apps in their Android phones who are using this technology extensively for submission of Life Certificates by the pensioners. In case, the pensioners are not able to visit the Branches due to old age/illness/weakness, the Bank officials are also visiting their homes/hospitals for the above purpose.

The Pensioners’ Welfare Associations are extending their full support to the Campaign. Their representatives are motivating the pensioners to visit the nearby Camp locations and submit their DLCs. The officials from Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare are also visiting major locations throughout the Country to assist pensioners in use of various digital modes to submit their Life Certificates and monitor the progress very closely.

A lot of excitement has been observed amongst all the stakeholders, particularly sick / very old pensioners at all the locations. As a result, more than 16 lacs Digital Life Certificates have been generated by the end of 1st week of the launch of the Campaign in this FY, out of which about 9,500 pensioners above 90 years old and 1,09,000 pensioners between 80 – 90 years category could submit their DLCs from the comfort of their home/locations/offices/branches. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh States are leading the Campaign where aggregating to 4 lacs DLCs have been generated during the 1st week of the month-long Campaign.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare will continue all its efforts to make this Campaign a grand success throughout the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.