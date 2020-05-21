New Delhi: A day after the civil aviation ministry announced that domestic flights will resume services from May 25, the Airport Authority of India on Thursday released a new guideline mandating face mask inside a plane. It has also asked the airlines to deplane the passengers in batches. The boarding process will be entirely contactless, the guidelines said. Also Read - Offensive Tokyo Olympic Parody Logo Pulled From Website After Controversy

1. Wearing face mask is must. The airports will monitor whether all passengers are wearing masks.

2. Every passenger must have Aarogya Setu App downloaded in his or her phone. Only children below age of 14 are exempt from this. If a passenger is not under the purview of a tracing app, then he or she will not be allowed to board the plane

3. Passengers will be discouraged to use trolleys as that would increase person-to-person contact.

4. Airlines will be asked to deplane passengers in batches.

5. Everything that enters the premises of an airport will be sanitised.

6. Passengers will have to reach the airport before two hours.

7. But if a passenger reaches the airport too early — over four hours before the scheduled time — they won’t be allowed entry inside the airport.

8. There will be a thermal screening of passengers.