New Delhi: A nurse working at the AIIMS Hospital of Jodhpur allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire behind the operation theatre on Saturday.

The police said they received a call at 8:30 pm that a woman has tried to immolate herself in the hospital.

The nurse hailed from Kerala, and according to her roommates, was suffering from depression due to some family issues. (The name of the woman has been withheld)

The nurse is believed to have brought the inflammable substance in a bottle to the hospital and after her shift ended at 7:30 pm, doused herself with it and set on the fire.

According to reports, she had bolted the door from inside so as to fend off any bid of rescue.

It was after smoke started to come out of the room that the door was broken and her dead body was retrieved.

A police investigation is currently underway in the case.