New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression with a wind speed of 40-50 kmph as it moved towards the north Tamil Nadu coast. The IMD also added that the low pressure is expected to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

Giving details, the IMD said that the depression is likely to move west­-northwestwards along and off the east coast of Sri Lanka towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during next 48 hours.

At 5:30 am the depression lay centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean about 470 km south-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 760 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) and 870 km south-southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 950 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The IMD has warned of strong winds (45-55 km/hr gusting to an almost cyclonic 65 km/hr) over the south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar on Thursday.

The IMD also stated that on Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the West-Central and adjoining South-West Bay, and off North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The weather department has asked fishermen not to venture into South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till March 5; and southwest and adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal and along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on March 3 and March 5.

(With inputs from PTI)