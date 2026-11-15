Depression to turn severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by November 17

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has forecast heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm at isolated places on November 18, while very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm is likely in some districts on November 19 and 20 across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

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New Delhi: The meteorological department has informed that a depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. Rains are expected to occur in north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, it said.

According to the latest weather report, Saturday’s well marked low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestward, intensified into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 am today. It is very likely to continue to move northwestward, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on November, 16 and into a severe cyclonic storm on November 17.

The data further added that in addition to northern Tamil Nadu districts, moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur over western ghat and southern districts of the state from Monday.

According to the bulletin, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rainfall occurred at several districts, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari.

Odisha prepared as third cyclone brews over Bay of Bengal in three weeks: Minister

Odisha is prepared with its personnel and disaster mitigation machinery as a possible third cyclone in three weeks brews over the Bay of Bengal, state Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system and was likely to become a depression by Sunday, before further intensifying into a cyclonic storm on November 16.

The system could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the sea by November 18, the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

Pujari said the weather agency, however, is yet to indicate the likely landfall area and trajectory of the system.

He noted that two severe cyclonic storms, Arnab and Murasu, had already affected Odisha, although both made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Arnab made landfall on October 28, while Murasu hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 2.

Cyclone Arnab severely affected Odisha’s southern districts, particularly Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Ganjam witnessed devastating floods after unprecedented rainfall during the cyclone’s landfall and subsequent movement over land. At least 11 people were killed, and six others remained missing in incidents linked to the cyclone, officials said.

“We do not know whether the impending cyclone will hit the Odisha coast. But we need to remain prepared, keeping in view the impact of cyclone Arnab. The government has put all collectors on alert, with a focus on districts in the southern, northern and coastal regions,” the minister said.

In a letter to district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil asked districts placed under the ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow’ warning categories by the IMD to remain particularly vigilant.

Pujari said that even if the cyclone did not make landfall in Odisha, the state could still receive substantial rainfall.

(With PTI Inputs)