New Delhi: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was granted a one-month parole by the BJP-led government in Haryana. Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently serving a life term for the murder of his manager in 2002 and was also convicted for the rape of two women in 2017.Also Read - Haryana Govt Gives Z-Plus Security Cover To Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is lodged in Haryana’s Sunaria jail since 2017 after being convicted in the rape and murder cases. He has a large number of followers in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, he was released from the jail four times for various reasons, including his plea to meet the ailing mother.

Why Gurmeet Ram Rahim was granted 1-month parole

Self-styled jailed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted parole in less than five months of granting a 21-day furlough. The parole has been granted for the first time since his conviction.

Justifying the decision, an official quoted by news agency IANS said Ram Rahim was granted parole as per the jail manual. He will stay in Barnawa in Bagpath, the first ashram established in Uttar Pradesh in 1980, during parole.

According to an official, the dera chief was provided Z-plus security cover during his parole owing to the “high threat perception” to his life from “pro-Khalistan” groups.

Earlier just ahead of the Punjab polls, Ram Rahim, who is lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 kms from state capital Chandigarh, was granted furlough on February 7 to meet his family in Gurugram.

In June 2019, Ram Rahim Singh had withdrawn his parole plea after the state BJP government was cornered by opposition parties for favouring the self-styled godman, who sought parole for 42 days to tend to his agricultural fields at his sect’s headquarters in Sirsa town. Also, the high court had rejected his parole plea for attending the wedding ceremony of his foster daughter. Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women.