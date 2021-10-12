New Delhi: A special CBI court in Panchkula on Tuesday reserved its order on the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2002 murder case. The self-styled godman was last Friday convicted of conspiring the murder of his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.Also Read - HC Restrains CBI Judge From Pronouncing Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Verdict

On October 8, the court had convicted Dera head Ram Rahim, Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil Singh guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

n October 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Ranjit Singh's son seeking transfer of the case from Panchkula to any other special CBI court in Haryana, Punjab or Chandigarh, alleging that "everything has been manipulated through CBI public prosecutor KP Singh".

The victim, Ranjit Singh, was shot dead on July 10,2002 at his native village in Kurukshetra.