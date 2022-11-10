Dera Sacha Sauda Follower Shot Dead in Punjab’s Faridkot, CCTV Visuals Emerge

Faridkot: A Dera Sacha Sauda follower, was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants in Punjab’s Faridkot district on Thursday morning said police. He was fired upon when he was going to his shop today morning. Three others were injured during the firing incident today morning. The deceased was an accused in a 2015 sacrilege incident in Bargari.

CCTV visuals of when Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, also an accused in the Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Faridkot, Punjab by unidentified assailants has also emerged. The incident took place when Pardeep was opening his shop in Kotkapura, they said, adding Pardeep’s gunman sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Pardeep was one of the accused in a case of theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 in Faridkot. He was currently on bail.

Following the incident, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appealed for peace and said, “Punjab is a peaceful state where brotherhood among people is quite strong. Nobody will be allowed to jeopardize the peace in Punjab. Police & civil officials have been given strict instructions to maintain peace in the state.”

The sacrilege incidents in Faridkot in 2015 had triggered protests in the district. Two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan while some people were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot after police fired at protesters in October 2015.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.